Private client specialist in Lancashire law firm switch

North West law firm Harrison Drury has made another senior appointment within its private client team with wills and inheritance expert Victoria Cross joining the firm.

Victoria joins Harrison Drury as associate solicitor having previously been at Napthens for eight years.

Victoria Cross

She has expertise in inheritance tax planning as part of the preparation of wills for business owners and high-net-worth families.

As a member of Solicitors for the Elderly and the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners, she also undertakes estate and trusts administration and Court of Protection work. She said: “Harrison Drury appealed to me because of its strong commercial presence in the region.”

She attended King Edward VII and Queen Mary School. She went on to study law at Bristol University. As part of her studies, she attended the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia to watch the trial of Slobodan Milosevic.

Her appointment comes after Elizabeth Fletcher also joined the private client team.