Prime plots released at development in Lancashire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three of the available properties face onto the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and include two, three-storey semi-detached Middletons.
On the ground floor, this house type has a kitchen and dining room at the front of the home, a W/C and a lounge with French doors into the garden.
The first floor is home to a spacious double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The top floor is where the main bedroom can be found complete with an ensuite shower room and dressing area. It also has a balcony that opens out to the Canal.
The other homes that are available are located in a quiet cul-de-sac. These include a four-bedroom Whalley and Cleveley and two three-bedroom Crostons.
Prospect’s head of sales, Sam Palin, said: “Homes have been selling really well at Bridgemere so as a way to continue to meet the demand, we’ve released these seven homes to give house hunters a varied choice. They’re all located in prime positions – a cul-de-sac may appeal to families with young children who like to play outside - and we expect the homes that overlook the canal to be really popular because who wouldn’t want to start their day with a peaceful view of the canal.
“We’ve also started to welcome the first residents to Bridgemere and they are already enjoying the many benefits living at this development has, including having easy access to canal walks.”
Bridgemere’s show homes, including a Cleveley, are open seven days a week from 10am-5pm. To find out more information call 01704 468388 or visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere for more information.