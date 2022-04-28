Preston's tech experts Business Insight 3 talk CCTV analytics, High Speed 2, and working with the Ministry of Defence

“We love it when somebody says ‘you can’t do this, could you?’” says the company’s founder and managing director Glen Higson. “It means we can look at something new.”

Exploring new concepts is how the company came into being in the first place, after all. In 2009, Glen was working in the electronic security industry in Ireland when he started thinking about how new tech could enable expansion into things like retail and intelligence.

“I put a business plan together and, after a few twists and turns, found a few business partners in Preston and set everything up,” says Glen, 60. “It was all about uncovering and utilising new technologies which were sometimes overlooked by the security industry.

Glen Higson

“The big breakthrough was video analytics, which is software which identifies how people, vehicles, or objects move through CCTV so that it reduces false alarms from things like environmental issues, weather, or animals,” says Glen, originally from Burnley.

“We’re experts in human, vehicle, and object detection using software, hardware, and sensors across myriad environments,” he adds. “We do everything from identifying an intruder coming over a perimeter fence to pinpointing specific vehicles on the motorway.”

Specialists in electronic security, business intel, software development, system integration, and technical support, Business Insight 3 is centred around their philosophy of ‘innovation, information, intelligence’ and has worked on a number of high-profile projects.

From being involved in High Speed 2 (HS2) to collaborating with Highways England to identify road hazards, Bi3 has also worked with airports and the Ministry of Defence as well as countless private businesses like car dealerships and local councils.

Adam Kohut

“The work’s always interesting because we’re involved in new tech, which takes everything to the next level,” says Glen. “We do everything from sensors identifying frozen chickens falling off a conveyor belt to security for high-worth individuals like footballers and film stars.

“It’s amazing what we get asked to do,” he adds, having also been working with the University of Central Lancashire to nurture the next generation of tech experts. “The tech just moves so quickly.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Business Insight 3 was also able to look after its 14 employees - something of which Glen is extremely proud.

“We reacted really quickly to working from home and still offer a flexible working option now,” he says. “We didn’t lose anybody and paid everyone 100%, which was excellent, and we came through it pretty well.

Liam Thomas

“It makes me proud seeing how far we’ve come and it’s all down to the team,” Glen adds. “It’s all about employing talented local people - they’re the key. And it’s great to see them evolve over time, too.

“As for the future, things move quickly but it’s all about building on the platform we’ve got to add to the services we offer,” Glen continues. “Being adaptable, flexible, and agile is the key.”

Glen Higson

Ed Kohut