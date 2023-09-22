Preston’s Shankly Hotel attracts interest from possible buyers, but ‘fire issues’ blamed for slow progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is according to a progress report from administrators dealing with the collapsed company behind the scheme, Signature Living Preston.

The document - filed with Companies House - reveals that there has still been no firm decision about whether to complete the development before selling it or to put it on the market in its current state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means one of the central dilemmas over the ongoing conversion of Preston's former main Post Office building remains unresolved - exactly six months after the last official update was provided and more than a year since the administration process began in August 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shankley Hotel had been supposed to welcome its first guests in spring 2018

The latest report, produced by administrators Kroll, points towards “a number of outstanding matters in relation to building control sign off and the fire strategy which continue to hinder progress with the development” - and which could be deterring buyers of the Birley Street building.

Previously, 66 guest rooms were planned, but the council was told that the building had “varied slightly from the planning drawings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The administrators’ update report - which covers a period that ended shortly before the amended description was given the green light - refers to a planning application having been submitted which “addresses the various issues around building control and fire strategy, which in turn should make the property more attractive to interested parties”.

Uncertainty remains over the future of the former Post Office building

Those issues were also blamed for a delay in appointing a selling agent. However, the document states that agents are now undertaking “a new, accelerated marketing strategy” which will ensure the administrators are properly informed about “interest, offers and market pricing”.

A range of potential interested parties are being targeted - in addition to those that have already made expressions - including the hospitality and leisure sectors, entrepreneurs, lawyers, corporate financiers, turnaround specialists, business advisors and private equity firms.

Kroll says that construction costs incurred since it was appointed administrator last year have totalled £936,000, which has been funded by a secured creditor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm says that if it proves viable to complete the development and for the hotel to begin trading, “a better outcome” is likely to be achieved for all creditors.

The hotel is in a prime city centre location

However, it also warns that due diligence is still being carried out on the property and that if “regulatory and compliance matters” are identified, they would need to be rectified before any sale.

It is now more than five years since the first planned opening date for the venture. However, the project was beset with delays even before Signature Living Preston fell into administration last year.