Preston's 'Safe Spaces' - these are the 73 shops, pubs, bars and venues offering a safe haven from hate crime
Disabled people who feel scared or at risk whilst out and about in Preston can now seek shelter at more than 70 businesses in the city.
A total of 73 shops, cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and hair salons, have pledged to make their business premises a 'safe space' for the city's disabled and vulnerable people.
It means those with disabilities who are out and about in the community can seek shelter and support right away by popping into any of the businesses listed below.
Those who are signed up to the scheme will display circular yellow 'Safe Space' stickers in their front windows (see pictures) and staff inside will offer help or even just a chat and a brew to anyone in need of support.
The 'Safe Space' scheme is a joint effort by Preston Police’s Community Cohesion Team and Disability Equality North West to tackle hate crime against disabled people.
They say the safe space scheme will help make the city centre feel safer for those with disabilities and special needs.
Among the places providing a sanctuary to those in need are Turtle Bay, Krispy Kreme, Preston Bus Station, pubs, hairdressers and clothes shops.
This is the full list of Preston's 73 'safe spaces':
1. Central Methodist Church, Lune Street
2. Eagle Taxis, Fox Street
3. The Larder Café, Lancaster Road
4. Turtle Bay, Birley Street
5. New City Taxis, Moor Lane
6. Salvation Army, Harrington Street
7. The Harris Museum
8. Cocos, Friargate
9. Mobility Centre, Lune Street
10. The Homebakery, St. John’s Shopping Precinct
11. 12 Tellers, Church Street
12. Greyfriars, Friargate
13. Furness Building Society, Lune Street
14. The Kingfisher, Kirkham
15. Students Union, Fylde Road
16. Taste of Thailand, Friargate
17. Thai Royal, Friargate
18. Preston City Trampoline Club, Blackpool Road
19. Preston Town Hall
20. Hft Lancashire Office, Bamber Bridge
21. Pavillion Café, Avenham Park
22. Waterstones, Fishergate
23. Citizens Advice, Burley Street
24. Emmaus, Fishergate
25. Fresh and Feast, Church Street
26. Refreshment Village, Church Street
27. Sandos, Church Street
28. Preston Bus Station
29. Plungington Community Centre
30. Red Rose Bowl
31. New Focus, Eldon St., Plungington
32. Millers City Taxis, Brook St., Plungington
33. Stephen Hendry Snooker Club, Brook St.,
34. Reddy’s Corner Shop, Eldon St.,
35. Spar Shop, Plungington
36. Samaritans Charity Shop, Plungington
37. B & D Newsagents, Plungington
38. RK Sweets, Plungington
39. Co-Op, Plungington
40. Salvation Army Charity Shop, Plungington
41. Price Check, Plungington
42. KR Smartos, Plungington
43. Post Office, Plungington
44. SJ News, Plungington
45. Haji’s Take Away, Plungington
46. Catherine’s Hospice Shop, Lune St.,
47. Mr Jethwa Menswear, Lune St.,
48. Hellewell Menswear, Lune St.,
49. Estate House, Fox Street
50. 1842 Restaurant & Bar, Lune St.,
51. Plug & Taps, Lune St.,
52. Lune Street Fish & Chips, Lune St.,
53. Couture, Lune St.,
54. George the Martyr, Georges Rd., Lune St.,
55. Krispy Kreme, 81 Friargate Walk
56. HMV, 112-116 Fishergate Walk
57. Holland & Barrett, 13 Friargate Walk
58. St Georges Centre Security Office
59. Burger King, St. Georges Centre
60. Game, 12 Friargate Walk
61. Café Nero, 170 Friargate
62. Kaspas Ice Cream, Ringway
63. German Donner Kebab, Ringway
64. British Heart Foundation, Friargate
65. Best One Express, Friargate
66. House of Hair & Beauty, Friargate
67. Tesco, Friargate
68. Nabzy’s, Friargate
69. Virage Hair, Friargate
70. Fonebox, Friargate
71. Pizza Panda, Friargate
72. Poundshop Plus, Friargate
73. Broadhurst Optometrists, Friargate