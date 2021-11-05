Preston's 'Safe Spaces' - these are the 73 shops, pubs, bars and venues offering a safe haven from hate crime

A total of 73 shops, cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and hair salons, have pledged to make their business premises a 'safe space' for the city's disabled and vulnerable people.

It means those with disabilities who are out and about in the community can seek shelter and support right away by popping into any of the businesses listed below.

Those who are signed up to the scheme will display circular yellow 'Safe Space' stickers in their front windows (see pictures) and staff inside will offer help or even just a chat and a brew to anyone in need of support.

The 'Safe Space' scheme is a joint effort by Preston Police’s Community Cohesion Team and Disability Equality North West to tackle hate crime against disabled people.

They say the safe space scheme will help make the city centre feel safer for those with disabilities and special needs.

Among the places providing a sanctuary to those in need are Turtle Bay, Krispy Kreme, Preston Bus Station, pubs, hairdressers and clothes shops.

This is the full list of Preston's 73 'safe spaces':

1. Central Methodist Church, Lune Street

2. Eagle Taxis, Fox Street

3. The Larder Café, Lancaster Road

4. Turtle Bay, Birley Street

Krispy Kreme in St Georges Shopping Centre is one of 73 businesses across Preston whose staff will offer help or even just a chat and a brew to any vulnerable or disabled people in need of support

5. New City Taxis, Moor Lane

6. Salvation Army, Harrington Street

7. The Harris Museum

8. Cocos, Friargate

Nabzy's takeaway in Friargate, which stays open till 1am on weekdays and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, has signed up to the 'Safe Space' scheme

9. Mobility Centre, Lune Street

10. The Homebakery, St. John’s Shopping Precinct

11. 12 Tellers, Church Street

12. Greyfriars, Friargate

13. Furness Building Society, Lune Street

14. The Kingfisher, Kirkham

GAME is among the city centre shops that have offered to help make the city centre feel safer for those with disabilities and special needs by signing up to the Safe Space scheme

15. Students Union, Fylde Road

16. Taste of Thailand, Friargate

17. Thai Royal, Friargate

18. Preston City Trampoline Club, Blackpool Road

19. Preston Town Hall

20. Hft Lancashire Office, Bamber Bridge

21. Pavillion Café, Avenham Park

22. Waterstones, Fishergate

23. Citizens Advice, Burley Street

24. Emmaus, Fishergate

25. Fresh and Feast, Church Street

26. Refreshment Village, Church Street

27. Sandos, Church Street

28. Preston Bus Station

29. Plungington Community Centre

30. Red Rose Bowl

31. New Focus, Eldon St., Plungington

32. Millers City Taxis, Brook St., Plungington

33. Stephen Hendry Snooker Club, Brook St.,

34. Reddy’s Corner Shop, Eldon St.,

35. Spar Shop, Plungington

36. Samaritans Charity Shop, Plungington

37. B & D Newsagents, Plungington

38. RK Sweets, Plungington

39. Co-Op, Plungington

40. Salvation Army Charity Shop, Plungington

41. Price Check, Plungington

42. KR Smartos, Plungington

43. Post Office, Plungington

44. SJ News, Plungington

45. Haji’s Take Away, Plungington

46. Catherine’s Hospice Shop, Lune St.,

47. Mr Jethwa Menswear, Lune St.,

48. Hellewell Menswear, Lune St.,

49. Estate House, Fox Street

50. 1842 Restaurant & Bar, Lune St.,

51. Plug & Taps, Lune St.,

52. Lune Street Fish & Chips, Lune St.,

53. Couture, Lune St.,

54. George the Martyr, Georges Rd., Lune St.,

55. Krispy Kreme, 81 Friargate Walk

56. HMV, 112-116 Fishergate Walk

57. Holland & Barrett, 13 Friargate Walk

58. St Georges Centre Security Office

59. Burger King, St. Georges Centre

60. Game, 12 Friargate Walk

61. Café Nero, 170 Friargate

62. Kaspas Ice Cream, Ringway

63. German Donner Kebab, Ringway

64. British Heart Foundation, Friargate

65. Best One Express, Friargate

66. House of Hair & Beauty, Friargate

67. Tesco, Friargate

68. Nabzy’s, Friargate

69. Virage Hair, Friargate

70. Fonebox, Friargate

71. Pizza Panda, Friargate

72. Poundshop Plus, Friargate