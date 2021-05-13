Preston's own 'Biscuit Man' to leave outdoor market

Preston’s Box Market in the City Centre will be saying farewell to the ‘Biscuit Man’ as it was announced he will be vacating his popular spot.

Since opening last September, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the outdoor stall at the Box Market proved popular with locals, selling favourites from Jammy Dodgers to Jaffa Cakes.

But just nine short months after opening, the confectionary will be closing down due to its owners 'personal circumstances'

The departure is said to be the cause of the traders personal circumstances, as Preston Markets released the following statement: ‘We are sad to announce that The Biscuit Man at the Box Market has now closed due to the traders own personal circumstances.

"Everyone at Preston Markets wishes them the best".

And beneath the social media announcement, users commented that it was their "favourite place to visit" and "will be missed".

The unit space, opposite Market Street Chippy and Half Guard Barbers is now available for other traders. Information can be found here.