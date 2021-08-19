Preston's Olive Tree Brasserie confirm sudden closure of city centre restaurant

The Olive Tree Brasserie in Church Street said its Preston restaurant has closed for good after it failed to agree terms with its Miller Arcade landlord.

The company's director Dean Wilson said negotiations with its landlord "have sadly come to a disappointing end", leaving the restaurant with no option but to close permanently.

He said all staff have been offered jobs at its Lytham branch 18 miles away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Olive Tree Brasserie in Church Street said its Preston restaurant has closed for good after it failed to agree terms with its Miller Arcade landlord. Pic: Olive Tree Brasserie

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mr Wilson said the Preston restaurant had struggled with coronavirus lockdowns over the past 18 months and had sought support from its landlord.

He also thanked the chain's "other landlords" who had supported the brasserie's branches in Lytham, Warrington & Chester, which will remain open as usual.

He added that there are no plans to reopen the Olive Tree elsewhere in Preston.

Mr Wilson said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the sudden closure of our beloved Olive Tree Brasserie restaurant in Preston.

The company's director Dean Wilson said negotiations with its Miller Arcade landlord "have sadly come to a disappointing end", leaving the restaurant with no option but to close for good. Pic: Google

"Our other landlords have been great and supported us through the challenges that the restaurant industry has faced due to covid. However, after a difficult 18 months, the ongoing negotiations with our Preston Landlord have sadly come to a disappointing end.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, many of whom have enjoyed the brand over many years as well as our dedicated Preston team for all their hard work and passion in making the Olive Tree Brasserie Preston experience one to remember.

"Thankfully all Preston staff members are keeping their jobs and will be working at our Lytham restaurant.

"Our Lytham, Stockton Heath & Chester restaurants remain unaffected and are open as usual. We want to assure you that the Olive Tree Brand is stronger than ever and we have an exciting future ahead.

"We will endeavor to transfer as many bookings from Preston to any of our remaining locations upon request and will be in touch shortly to arrange this as customer service remains at the heart of what we do."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.