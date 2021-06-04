Preston's new ice cream parlour donating profits to help families in war-torn Palestine

His nephew had spent years asking him to open up an ice cream and dessert shop in the city as his next business venture.

And after his sad passing during the lockdown, aged just 28, local businessman Izy decided to honour his nephew's wishes.

Set to open tomorrow, May 5, the Sub Shack on St Mary's Street will open next door to his other E-vape business and will be selling local favourite Mr Walling's ice cream along with cookie dough, coffee and other sweet treats.

Izy Ahmed pictured with his children Mustafa, Zakariyah, Zulekha, Halima and Fatimah, is having a charity launch of his ice cream parlour, supported by Phil Wallings

And exactly half of the profits made over its opening weekend will go towards helping families and children currently suffering in Palestine, being donated to the Akhirah Team charity that donates food parcels and helps to provide clean water to those in need.

Dad-of-five Izy, who lives on Blackpool Road, said: "We have had the vape shop here for years and knew that we had space in a good spot, with seating outside and a lot of people walking past so it made sense to open another business here.

"My nephew Sam died just a few months ago and was the inspiration for this shop because he had been asking me to open one for years. This new shop is in memory of him.

"Hearing about all the conflict currently going on in Palestine, a friend of mine put me in touch with a group of people who are concentrating on helping people over there and working with volunteers on the ground in Palestine who provide food parcels and clean water.

Izy will honour is nephew Sam by opening the new business

"It really got to me, because as a dad of five children, to hear about young children being bombed and left with nothing is heartbreaking. By donating profits, it feels good to be doing something to make a change to people who have lost everything."

Lancaster-based Wallings Ice Cream was already set to supply a range of ice cream's to Izy's new store, but after he contacted them to tell them about his charitable efforts, the company agreed to donate their ice cream completely free this weekend.

And with seating outside, on St Mary's Street, the new shop will be completely run by Izy's family and friends, as visitors enjoy an ice cream whilst adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Izy added: "We moved our vape shop next door just a month ago, and knew that the weather was going to start getting much better into the summer, so this was the perfect time to open an ice cream shop.

"We had a great opportunity that we couldn't miss and are hoping to start offering delivery over the coming weeks. We have looked at what market is out there and I always say, you have to take risks and have a passion for your business and people will come and support you no matter what.

"It feels great knowing that half our profits are going to go somewhere that it will make a difference. We have everything in this country, it is only when you see people who have nothing that you realise how grateful we should be for what we have."

The new shop 'The Sub Shack' will officially open at 11 am on Saturday, May 5. More information is available on its Facebook page.