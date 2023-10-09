Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bamber Bridge-based Conlon Construction says that of the £9m worth of work that the company is delivering on the £16m scheme, more than third has so far been spent with suppliers with a PR postcode.

Meanwhile, 286 people based within a 30-mile radius of the site have worked on the project - and more than 500 apprentice days have been generated to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details have been revealed after it emerged last week that the planned reopening date for the city attraction had been put back from late next year until spring 2025, as a result of unexpected delays caused by issues including the widespread of presence of asbestos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local suppliers have been heavily involved in the work on The Harris

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown says that the spending stats reflect the aim of the authority to retain wealth within the local economy - the so-called ‘Preston Model’.

“Seeing these economic benefits being delivered by our ambitious, but realistic, investment programme was central to our thinking.

“We wanted to ensure that our regeneration of Preston would enhance our economy by using a community wealth-building approach to target spend on local business and employ local people, many of whom live in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s heartening to see our objectives come to fruition and pay dividends socially and economically. This, once again, is the Preston Model in action,” Cllr Brown claimed.

Conlon Construction chair Michael Conlon said that there were plenty of options when it came to looking for local companies to help complete the project.

“As a proud Prestonian business, it’s imperative that our supply chain draws from the wealth of outstanding people on our very doorstep.

“Some of our longest supplier relationships are with local businesses who possess the same passion for excellence and the specialist skillsets that heritage projects like the Harris require.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works taking place on this much-loved city landmark are a prime example of delivering true economic benefit through employment, apprenticeships, training, work experience and more,” Michael added.

The remotivation is one of six Preston projects being partially funded by a share of the £20.9m allocated to the city under the government’s Towns Fund.

John Chesworth, chair of the Preston Towns Fund Strategic Board, said of the local spending figures: “When designing the Towns Fund Investment Programme, we wanted to ensure that local people and businesses would benefit from the transformation of the city’s key assets in the Harris Quarter.