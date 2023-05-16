News you can trust since 1886
Preston’s Foxglove Custom Creations are winners

The Bamber Bridge small business wins Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday

By Mark HesmondhalghContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:45 BST
Preston’s Foxglove Custom Creations: business goalsPreston’s Foxglove Custom Creations: business goals
Preston’s Foxglove Custom Creations: business goals

Bamber Bridge based Foxglove Custom Creations are proud to announce, they have recently been selected to win and attend Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday event. This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the network of over 3500 other winning small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Foxglove Custom Creations are a laser engraving specialist offering eco friendly laser engraved gifts and custom made one off pieces. They also specialise in fiber laser marking for many industries.

