Preston’s Foxglove Custom Creations are winners
The Bamber Bridge small business wins Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday
Bamber Bridge based Foxglove Custom Creations are proud to announce, they have recently been selected to win and attend Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday event. This is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the network of over 3500 other winning small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Foxglove Custom Creations are a laser engraving specialist offering eco friendly laser engraved gifts and custom made one off pieces. They also specialise in fiber laser marking for many industries.