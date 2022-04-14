Preston's FatFace store to close within weeks in latest blow to city's high street
Preston is about to lose another high street shop after FatFace confirmed plans to close its Fishergate store in the coming weeks.
The British fashion retailer has not revealed its exact closing date at this stage, but it is understood to be around the beginning of May.
The company has not said why it has made the decision to close its Preston store, which has put a number of jobs at risk.
But the retailer did say it is seeking ‘reemployment opportunities’ for its affected staff, who are likely to be offered jobs at other branches within commuting distance.
When the St Helens store closed in 2016, staff who can drive were offered positions at the Preston branch – a 26 mile commute.
The nearest stores to Preston are the two remaining Lancashire branches in Lytham and Clitheroe. There are also two branches in Manchester.
A FatFace spokesman said: “Regrettably we have made the difficult decision to close our store in Preston.
"We’re focusing on supporting our store colleagues at this time and where possible, looking at re-employment opportunities.
"We’d like to thank all customers who have shopped with us for their support over the years.”