Barton Grange, on the A6 between Preston and Garstang, was rated by the Daily Mail as the 13th best garden centre in the UK - earning an overall rating of 8.5 out of 10.

The Daily Mail said: “This huge garden centre in Lancashire opened its doors in 2008 and has been named Destination Garden Centre of the Year multiple times.

“Its history began 70 years ago when Edward and Ada Topping bought a small mansion in Barton and turned it into a hotel.

“Their son Eddie trained as a horticulturist and in 1963 opened the North West’s first-ever garden centre.”

Barton Grange might be the best in the Daily Mail’s eyes - and we agree it has a lot to offer - but in Lancashire we’re spoilt for choice, with dozens of quality garden centres worth a visit.

You can see the full list of the best garden centres via the Daily Mail website.

Whether you’re after colourful winter bedding plants for a hanging basket, a new evergreen shrub for the front garden, or simply a nice cup of tea and a scone, a trip to one of Lancashire’s horticultural havens makes a wonderful day out for all the family.

We asked our readers to share their recommendations for the county’s best garden centres and nurseries. In no particular order, here are 25 of your suggestions...

1 . Barton Grange Barton Grange, Garstang Rd, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT | "It's a great garden centre, good for plants, garden furniture, food from the cafe, or just somewhere pleasant to go for a walk round." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Avant Garden Centre Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Rd, Leyland PR25 5XW | "Lovely selection of plants, pots, accessories, fish, gifts and there is a cafe." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Oswaldtwistle Mills Colliers St, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington BB5 3DE | "Love this place - great products, prices and atmosphere." | Google Photo Sales