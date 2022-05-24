Wilf Whittle, fresh food trading manager at James Hall & Co. SPAR UK’s North of England wholesaler and distributor, has been out and about this week and visited Sherwood Primary School and Eldon Primary School on his travels.

At Sherwood, Wilf shared fun facts and figures with 60 Year 3 children on a range of fresh produce and answered a broad range of questions.

The visit supported children’s learning at Sherwood as the pupils will be looking at the topic of healthy eating in greater detail as part of the school curriculum after the upcoming half term break.

Wilf Whittle, fresh food trading manager at James Hall & Co. at Eldon School

On the visit to Eldon, Wilf provided an educational, interactive talk to a full school assembly of 250 children before again taking a wide range of fresh food related questions.

Staff and children at Eldon matched up the National Vegetarian Week celebrations with Walk to School Week, promoting the benefits of healthy eating and regular exercise.

While on the visits to both schools, Wilf handed out a range of fresh fruit including apples, satsumas, and pears, and he also highlighted several healthier and better value lunchbox alternatives to children.

