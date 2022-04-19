Fast-growing animation SaaS firm Viddyoze has made its first acquisition, buying London start-up Editr for an undisclosed fee.

Editr’s technology automatically generates subtitles for videos in more than 70 different languages.

Viddyoze’s software allows people to create and use their video animation in just three clicks and is now used in 250,000 monthly clips worldwide.

David Chamberlain Jamie Garside Joey Xoto of Viddyoze

David Chamberlain, who co-founded Viddyoze with Joey Xoto and Jamie Garside in 2015, said the company was looking to make more acquisitions.

He said: “Editr is a really good fit for Viddyoze. The statistics show that subtitled videos are 80 per cent more likely to be watched in full and they’re much more accessibility to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“If you create a video and upload it onto a platform it will automatically recognise speech and transcribe it into subtitles and insert it into the video.

“If you’ve got an English video you can translate it into Spanish subtitles for example, which enables you to reach an audience around the world.

“Our mantra at Viddyoze is ‘just three clicks’ and Editr’s simplicity was one of the things that attracted us.”

Chamberlain said Viddyoze is actively looking to buy more companies.

“At the moment we’re looking to acquire technology that we’d otherwise have to do in-house,” he said.

Viddyoze’s customers include Tesla, Sony and PwC to churches and SMEs and the company now employs more than 50 people.

Chamberlain said: “We’re currently developing a piece of technology that will enable people to create longer form video content and Editr sits very neatly into that. It’s a significant step in our journey.”