Preston to welcome international market back to the city centre

The international market is back in Preston later this month after proving popular on its first visit to the city earlier this year.
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Traders will set up shop on the Flag Market from Thursday 28th until Saturday 30th September offering an array of food, drink and crafts from around the world.

Visitors are promised a similar smorgasbord to the last event, when Preston was turned into a food-lover’s paradise - with olives, burgers, macaroons and exotic Turkish delight all getting a good reception from locals.

The stalls will also feature items perfect for Christmas presents, including unique pieces of jewellery, crystals, lanterns and a wide-range of other handcrafted and one-of-a-kind gifts.

There'll be something to suit all tastes at the international market
The event is being operated by Market Place (Europe), which has a long history of organising specialist markets, including those at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast.

Cllr Martyn Rawlinson, cabinet member for resources at Preston City Council, said of the international markert’s return to Preston: “It’s excellent to see that the first international market, back in April, was so well received.

“Working alongside our existing traders at Preston Markets, the international market brings an opportunity for visitors and locals to try something a little bit different.

“Whether you’re a foodie, or just looking for a fun day out, this event has something for everyone.”

Stalls are open between 10am and 5pm on all three days. The market will also coincide with the Preston Pub Festival on 29th and 30th September and The Best of The Best of Preston at the Mobile Event Tent on the 30th.

