Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traders will set up shop on the Flag Market from Thursday 28th until Saturday 30th September offering an array of food, drink and crafts from around the world.

Visitors are promised a similar smorgasbord to the last event, when Preston was turned into a food-lover’s paradise - with olives, burgers, macaroons and exotic Turkish delight all getting a good reception from locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stalls will also feature items perfect for Christmas presents, including unique pieces of jewellery, crystals, lanterns and a wide-range of other handcrafted and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There'll be something to suit all tastes at the international market

The event is being operated by Market Place (Europe), which has a long history of organising specialist markets, including those at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast.

Cllr Martyn Rawlinson, cabinet member for resources at Preston City Council, said of the international markert’s return to Preston: “It’s excellent to see that the first international market, back in April, was so well received.

“Working alongside our existing traders at Preston Markets, the international market brings an opportunity for visitors and locals to try something a little bit different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re a foodie, or just looking for a fun day out, this event has something for everyone.”