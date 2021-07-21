Preston Tesco Express to shut for 6 weeks for refurbishment

The Tesco Express store in Blackpool Road, Preston has closed for refurbishment until August 26. Pic: Google

The store in Blackpool Road Ashton shut its doors on Sunday, July 18 and will remain closed until Thursday, August 26.

But the store will partially reopen Wednesday, August 4 with a the temporary pop-up shop selling necessities on a single aisle.

It is one of two Tesco Express stores in Blackpool Road and customers are being encouraged to shop at the branch at Tulketh Mill, 1.5 miles away.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused while our Blackpool Road Express store is being refreshed. These works will mean an improved experience for customers using the store. We hope to be open again by August 26.

"Our nearest stores are the Tulketh Mill Express and the Penwortham Superstore, which are both just over a mile away."