We've taken a look at the food hygiene ratings for local play centres

Preston soft play centres: These are the food hygiene ratings for venues in and around the city

We’ve rounded up the food hygiene ratings for your favourite soft play centres.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:27 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two star means "some improvement is necessary," three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

See below how the soft play centres in Preston, Leyland and Chorley have been judged by inspectors.

1. Mini’s Party and Play Centre/The Northern Food Company

60-62 Lodge Street, PR1 8SZ | 5 stars | Inspected November 9, 2021

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Rascals Party and Play Centre

Unit A4, South Ribble Industrial Estate, Winery Lane, PR5 4BG | 5 stars | Inspected October 15, 2020

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Giddy Kids/Wander Woods

69 Roman Way, Preston,PR2 5BE | 5 stars | Inspected April 21, 2022

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

4. Wacky World

398 Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5JE | 5 stars | Inspected September 17, 2018

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
PrestonChorleyLeyland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3