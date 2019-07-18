Preston's Pavilion Cafe in Avenham Park is set to reopen after three week closure

A popular Preston park cafe that closed in early July is set to reopen.

The Pavilion Cafe in Avenham Park will reopen on Monday, July 22 having shut its doors to the public on Monday, July 1 due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The Pavilion Cafe in Avenham Park (Preston Council)

Preston Council has stepped in to open the cafe just in time for the summer holidays, building on the Harris cafe offer brought in-house at the end of 2018.

A council spokesman said the launch will see a new menu brought to the cafe.

The cafe is used for meetings, celebrations and events, plus wedding receptions.

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for environment, said: "We’re delighted to be able to re-open the cafe in Avenham Park in time for the summer school holidays.

"It’s an important amenity for users and visitors to the park and I thank the staff who have worked hard to enable this to happen so quickly.

"We were sad to see the end of our relationship with Tribourne but must look to the future and the opportunity to enable the cafe to become a successful business once again."

Cabinet member for leisure and culture, Coun Peter Kelly, added: "Using the resources and staff from the Harris makes perfect sense.

"Many of us use Preston’s parks regularly, so it’s great to see the cafe up and running once again."

After the cafe's closure those who had booked the space for weddings were reassured that would not be affected.

The cafe will be open from 11am to 4pm, seven days a week.