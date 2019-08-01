Preston's new Aldi: Sneak peek inside Fulwood's discount supermarket

The discount supermarket opened on Thursday (August 1) at the new Fulwood Central retail park off Eastway and Oliver's Place.

Opening of the new Aldi at the Fulwood Central retail park jpimedia Buy a Photo

Opening of the new Aldi at the Fulwood Central retail park jpimedia Buy a Photo

Opening of the new Aldi at the Fulwood Central retail park jpimedia Buy a Photo

Opening of the new Aldi at the Fulwood Central retail park jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more