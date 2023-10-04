News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school

Preston restaurants/takeaways: Food hygiene ratings handed to establishments in and around Preston

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 establishments from across Preston and South Ribble, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here’s what the new food hygiene awarded to 11 of Preston’s establishments on the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsPrestonFood Standards AgencySouth Ribble