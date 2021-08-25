Preston restaurant wins Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award

The award is given to businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners, and those that have earned positive reviews from customers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Bistrot Pierre Preston opened in 2018 in the former Fishergate Baptist Church after weeks of refurbishment. It can seat 200 inside and 50 outside.

It is one of 14 restaurants within the independent French restaurant group that has won this award.

Nick White, Chief Executive of Bistrot Pierre, said: “After the difficult time the whole hospitality industry has experienced, it’s incredibly rewarding for so many of our Bistrot Pierre restaurants to have been recognised in the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – including the Preston-based restaurant.

“Despite many challenges, we've kept the Bistrot family together and we’re very lucky to have such a wonderful team that pride themselves on consistently delivering a fantastic service to our customers and continuously going above and beyond.

“All of us at Bistrot Pierre are very proud of this achievement, especially as these awards are based on reviews from our customers, and I'd like to extend my thanks to all those who work at Bistrot Pierre, plus an extra thank you to our Preston-based restaurant. Next year we’re aiming for a full house!”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

"The Travellers' Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working.