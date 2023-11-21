When you can say you’ve won and retained the AA Rosette Award for seven years on the bounce, their must be a secret to success to be shared.

The Cartford Inn, which sits in tucked away in Little Eccleston, proudly announced its retention of the AA Rosette Award fro Culinary Excellance for seven years on the trot.

Originally a 17th century coaching inn, the Cartford Inn is a multi award-winning pub, restaurant and boutique hotel owned by Julie and Patrick Beaume. Also achieveing five stars from AA for their luxury accomodation – we had to find out their secret for success.

The team behind The Cartford Inn.

Owner Patrick told us: “To put it simply, we are passionate about what we do, and we channel that passion into creating a place where people want to visit.

“Whilst receiving awards, and in this case retaining them, isn't our primary focus, we are always proud when are hard work receives recognition. It also fosters a sense of pride as well as enjoyment in our work which is so important when running a successful kitchen. Our kitchen is the backbone of our business, and each dish is the product of weeks, months and even years of diligence and devotion.

“We've come a long way since we opened 16 years ago, but we're still eager to keep pushing and improving. It's thanks to our fantastic team that this is a possibility!”

Open seven days a week, the beautiful location boasts views of the River Wyre while you tuck into a selecion of their delicious courses on offer.