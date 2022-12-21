An initial investigation into the merger of the animal feed milling operations owned by ForFarmers UK and Boparan's 2 Agriculture found concerns in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales, according to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA said the deal could lessen competition in the four areas and lead to higher prices for poultry feed, lower quality feed or have an impact on service, which could ultimately raise prices for consumers.

Sorcha O'Carroll, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: "Feed is the biggest expense faced by farmers when rearing chicken, the UK's favourite meat. With food prices already increasing and the wider cost-of-living crisis, it is vital that we don't allow a reduction in competition between poultry feed suppliers, which could make this situation worse - both for farmers and shoppers at the checkout."

ForFarmers and 2Agriculture, which is owned by Boparan, both make and supply chicken and other types of poultry feed in the UK. They announced plans in July to combine their animal feed milling operations - spanning 19 mills across the UK. The CMA said it would launch an in-depth so-called Phase Two investigation into the deal unless Forfarmers and Boparan put forward plans to address its concerns within five working days. ForFarmers said the companies were "considering their next steps".