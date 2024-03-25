Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The official launch bridges a gap of over fifty years since the Lancashire city’s last orchestral ensemble disbanded in the 1960s.

The new Preston Symphony Orchestra has already recruited over 40 classical musicians and has started rehearsing every week in Longton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orchestra leaders hope to reveal the date for their inaugural concert within weeks. Once advanced negotiations with a local venue are finalised, the concert could happen as soon as this summer. The event promises to be a significant addition to Preston's cultural calendar, offering a new platform for Prestonians to rediscover classical music with community engagement in the city's heart.

Alexander Roe MBE (marketing and publicity manager Preston Symphony Orchestra) and Paul Heptinstall

Until this point, Preston was the only major city in the UK without an orchestra, a fact that the new orchestra is proud to overturn. Alexander Roe MBE, Preston Symphony Orchestra marketing and publicity manager, said: “It’s incredible that fifty years have passed without a Preston-based orchestra. That means that two generations have never known an orchestra based in the city! That’s why we're so thrilled to bring this community celebration of classical music back after such a long hiatus.

"The launch of the Preston Symphony Orchestra is a dream realised for many of us. It's not just about the music; it's about reviving Preston's cultural heartbeat and inspiring future generations.

Enthusiastic support in the online crowdfunding campaign has invigorated The formation of the orchestra. The leaders hope the launch will rekindle a new love for classical music in the city and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration with Porsche Centre Preston underlines the potential for corporate partnerships to foster cultural and artistic development. It also illustrates a successful model of mutual support between the arts and the business sector.

Amy Lancaster-Hall, marketing manager at Porsche Centre Preston, said: "When we heard that Preston was the only UK city without an orchestra, we couldn't believe it. We knew we had to do something to help. Supporting the arts is important to us. The orchestra represents innovation, excellence, and passion - values we share at Porsche. We are proud to participate in this historic new cultural chapter for Preston."