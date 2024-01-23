Morrisons petrol station at Preston Docks reopens after 'issue with floor' resolved
The pumps were switched off over the weekend. This is why...
Drivers attempting to fill up their vehicles at the Morrisons petrol station at Preston docks were turned away after it was forced to shut over the weekend.
The entrance to the filling station in Mariners Way was coned off and all of the pumps were out of operation on Friday (January 19) and Saturday (January 20).
The shop remained open as normal.
The unexpected closure was reportedly due to concerns about the surface of the forecourt which was said to be 'sinking'.
Morrisons later confirmed the petrol station was closed due to an "issue with the floor."
A spokesman for the company said: "The petrol station is back open and up and running.
"There was an issue with the floor but it is currently being fixed and is all open as usual."