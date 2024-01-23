Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers attempting to fill up their vehicles at the Morrisons petrol station at Preston docks were turned away after it was forced to shut over the weekend.

The entrance to the filling station in Mariners Way was coned off and all of the pumps were out of operation on Friday (January 19) and Saturday (January 20).

The shop remained open as normal.

Morrisons in Riversway, Preston temporarily closed its petrol station at the weekend due to concerns over a 'sinking forecourt'.

The unexpected closure was reportedly due to concerns about the surface of the forecourt which was said to be 'sinking'.

Morrisons later confirmed the petrol station was closed due to an "issue with the floor."

A spokesman for the company said: "The petrol station is back open and up and running.