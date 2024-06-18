Preston pub Tulketh Tap Room reopens under new management ahead of Euro 2024 after sudden closure
The doors at Tulketh Tap Room in Tulketh Brow, Ashton closed suddenly on May 19 due to issues with its lease.
Building owner Kenilson Properties seized the pub and Clockwork Bistro next door, with notices appearing in the windows forbidding entry into both premises.
The bistro told customers it had hoped to reopen “in couple of weeks”, but remains closed four weeks later.
But Tulketh Tap Room has since reopened under ‘new management’ on Friday (June 14).
Announcing its reopening on Facebook, the new manager said: “We’re glad to announce that we have officially re-opened today under new management.
“Our doors are open and just in time for the Euros we will be playing the Germany Scotland match.
“The bar is all stocked up with a wide range of drinks and we hope to see you all over the weekend have a good one.”
Pub risks losing licence
The week the pub closed, Lancashire Police applied for Preston City Council to review its premises licence, citing concerns over crime and disorder.
It’s not clear whether the pub’s owner, Ray Woods, is still in charge of the bar following the appointment of new management, or whether the building owner’s seizure of the premises was related to the licence review.
A police spokesperson said: “Lancashire Constabulary applied for a review of the premises licence of Tulketh Tap Room under Section 51 of the Licensing Act 2003.
“A hearing will be held in the near future where the Licensing Sub-Committee will determine the most appropriate action to take.”
The public consultation period for the review has finished but a hearing date has not been announced.
If the council’s licensing sub-committee finds against the bar’s management, it could issue sanctions including tougher conditions or even revoke the licence entirely.
Bar owner Ray Woods said the review was sparked by a violent incident which he says occurred in an alleyway near the pub after hours.
This, Ray said, led to a visit from the police who found a number of ‘minor’ problems, such as selling drinks after the licensable hours.
