McDonald’s has shut one of its Preston restaurants for five weeks while it undergoes refurbishment.

The branch in Friargate shut on Sunday evening and will remain closed until Wednesday, September 18.

It’s understood staff have been redeployed to other McDonald’s in the city, including the branch in Fishergate and drive-thru’s at Deepdale Retail Park and the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale.

Its new look will resemble other recently revamped McDonald’s, such as the Capitol Centre and Deepdale branches which received a makeover last year.

McDonald's in Friargate, Preston has closed for refurbishment and will reopen on September 18. Credit: @seethelizards on X | @seethelizards on X

Posting on Facebook, the Friargate branch said: “We will be closed from Sunday, 11th August at 8pm for a 5-week refurb.

“McDonald's Friargate is getting a fabulous makeover! Get ready for a fresh, new experience as we undergo refurbishment to serve you even better. Reopening on the 18th September!

“We're sprucing things up to create a more delightful atmosphere for you to enjoy your favourite meals. The wait will be worth it!

“During this period, head over to your nearest McDonald's Fishergate for the same great taste and service you love!

The branch in Friargate shut on Sunday evening and will remain closed until Wednesday, September 18. | McDonald's

“We can't wait to unveil the new and improved McDonald's Friargate for you!

“Stay tuned for updates and sneak peeks of the transformation. Thank you for your patience and continued support!

“For delivery, please check the delivery partner apps to find your nearest location. Thank you for your patience and understanding!”