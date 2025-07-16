Preston manufacturers help Made Smarter hit milestone 400th technology project

Pioneering manufacturers in Preston have helped Made Smarter reach a major milestone — funding its 400th technology adoption project.

The landmark was achieved after three companies in the city secured support from the government-backed, industry-led programme to invest in digital tools and systems. They include: Parkdale Joinery (trading as English and Wood); Reverse Engineering North West Limited (RENWL); and Sona Shades Limited.

Over the last seven years, manufacturers in Lancashire have accessed £2.3 million in matched funding from Made Smarter. This has unlocked £9.4 million of investment in 125 technology projects, ranging from sensors and robotics to 3D printing and artificial intelligence.

These investments are forecast to generate over 610 new jobs and upskill almost 1,285 existing roles, while delivering a £92.6 million boost to the regional economy over the next three years.

Donna Edwards, Programme Director, Made Smarter North West

Commenting on the milestone, Donna Edwards, Programme Director of Made Smarter, said: “Reaching our 400th funded technology project is a proud milestone for Made Smarter and a powerful demonstration of what manufacturers in the North West can achieve with the right support.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve seen hundreds of SMEs take confident steps towards digitalisation, boosting productivity, creating jobs, and laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

“What excites me most is that this is just the beginning. With every new project, we’re building a stronger, smarter manufacturing base — better equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow and lead the way in innovation, resilience, and sustainability.”

Parkdale Joinery (trading as English and Wood), manufacturers bespoke kitchens, offices, and bedrooms, as well as high-end architectural joinery.

Paul Bimpson, Reverse Engineering North West Limited (RENWL)

Made Smarter provided a grant of £20,000 towards a project to invest £45,000 for an AES Sirius 950M CNC Drilling and routing machine, and design software package.

Joel Parkinson, Managing Director, said: “We’ve built our reputation on crafting beautiful, bespoke products by hand. But as demand has grown, we recognised the need to evolve. With support from Made Smarter, we’ve been able to invest in a CNC drilling and routing machine and advanced design software, bringing a digital element into our process for the first time.

“This technology hasn’t replaced our craftsmanship – it has enhanced it. The new system speeds up the dull, repetitive elements of production, such as manufacturing carcasses and sheet material processing, while allowing us to preserve the hands-on approach and design flexibility our clients value in our frontages and finishes.

*It means we can now produce the same work in a third of the time, increasing capacity and throughput with a greater degree of accuracy without compromising on quality. It’s a big step forward that will help us grow the business, create new jobs, and upskill our current team.”

Joel Parkinson, Managing Director of Parkdale Joinery (trading as English and Wood)

RENWL is a precision machining and fabrication specialist.

Paul Bimpson, Owner and Managing Director of RENWL, said: “The support from Made Smarter has been instrumental in helping us take a significant step forward. Investing in the CNC fibre laser cutting machine means we can bring a key subcontracted process in-house, improving efficiency and creating a new subsidiary. This move will not only strengthen our capabilities, but also generate up to five new skilled jobs here in Preston, securing our growth for the future.”

Sona Shades, a smart blinds manufacturer, secured a grant towards an investment into a sector-specific ERP system.

A company spokesperson has said: “With the support of Made Smarter we have been able to invest in an all-in-one enterprise system that will bring a new level of automation to our operations, connecting orders, manufacturing, logistics and shipping.

“This will enhance productivity and streamline operations, allowing capacity for growth which will create new jobs.”

Since 2018, manufacturers across the North West have secured £7.4 million in matched funding through the Made Smarter programme, catalysing £26 million of investment in technologies. These investments are expected to create over 1,850 new jobs, upskill 3,300 existing roles, and deliver a £276 million boost to the regional economy within the next three years.

As well as grant funding, Made Smarter offers SME manufacturers a range of support, including digital transformation workshops, impartial technology advice, leadership and skills training, and a digital internship programme.