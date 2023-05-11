News you can trust since 1886
Preston logistics firm plans £2m investment after buying its own headquarters

A Preston-based logistics company likes its Walton Summit home so much that it has decided to buy the building.

By Brian Ellis
Published 11th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

FDC Holdings has acquired its 330,000 sq ft headquarters from landlords the Harworth Group and now plans to invest £2m in equipment and improvements

"This is an important step for our business," said FDC chairman Peter Allen. "Owning the building gives us the control we need to invest in more client-facing infrastructure and resources. We make a commitment to our clients about service levels and having control of more of the moving parts that allow us to keep that promise is vitally important."

The headquarters of FDC Holdings at Walton Summit.The headquarters of FDC Holdings at Walton Summit.
This latest acquisition brings FDC’s total space to almost 1m sq ft across three sites in Preston and Blackpool.

The unit, on Four Oaks Road, sits on a 14-acre plot and includes 20,000 sq ft of office space. A total of 220 staff work at the site, which also forms the northern hub for TPN The Pallet Network.

The £25m turnover business provides palletised distribution, haulage, storage, and fulfilment services across a range of sectors, including the food and drinks industry, NHS, construction and on-line retailing.

FDC Holdings began trading in 1998 at Rough Hey Road, Preston with two trucks and two vans. It now has a fleet of more than 70 vehicles and 100 trailers. It moved into its current Walton summit HQ in 2015 and also has depots in Squire’s Gate, Blackpool and Strand Road, Preston.

FDC delivers lots of unusual cargos including gold thrones for the winning King and Queen of I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here when it was filmed in North Wales in 2021.

