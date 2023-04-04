Coming back for the second time, Preston Jobs Fair will be hosted at Deepdale Stadium this Wednesday, April 5 from 10am-1pm with free admission. The organiser, Jobs Fair, has attracted hundreds at each of their events across the country this year in London, Wolverhampton and Southampton, with Preston next on the list.

The fair will provide jobseekers with the opportunity to network, engage in mini interviews, and speak to recruitment representatives face-to-face. A total of 16 confirmed exhibitors across various industries will be offering numerous job roles and types in the Lancashire area. Jobs Fair said the roles range from teaching assistants and school admin staff in the education sector to support workers and home care assistants for groups in healthcare.

Preston Jobs Fair Returns

Attending the event on Wednesday will be Anita Molloy, Intake Manager for Integrate Limited (Preston and Chorley), who says the organisation is keen to recruit new staff. Integrate Ltd helps support people with learning disabilities by enabling them to independently participate in the community. Anita and her team are hoping to continue such support by employing contracted staff with possible waking watch positions available, as well as bank staff to expand its internal agency.