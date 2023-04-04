News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
15 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
3 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare

Preston jobs fair returns to Deepdale Stadium

Coming back for the second time, Preston Jobs Fair will be hosted at Deepdale Stadium

By Felicity Wright
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Coming back for the second time, Preston Jobs Fair will be hosted at Deepdale Stadium this Wednesday, April 5 from 10am-1pm with free admission. The organiser, Jobs Fair, has attracted hundreds at each of their events across the country this year in London, Wolverhampton and Southampton, with Preston next on the list.

The fair will provide jobseekers with the opportunity to network, engage in mini interviews, and speak to recruitment representatives face-to-face. A total of 16 confirmed exhibitors across various industries will be offering numerous job roles and types in the Lancashire area. Jobs Fair said the roles range from teaching assistants and school admin staff in the education sector to support workers and home care assistants for groups in healthcare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lancashire man jailed over horrifying campaign of terror against wife, including...
Preston Jobs Fair ReturnsPreston Jobs Fair Returns
Preston Jobs Fair Returns
Most Popular

Attending the event on Wednesday will be Anita Molloy, Intake Manager for Integrate Limited (Preston and Chorley), who says the organisation is keen to recruit new staff. Integrate Ltd helps support people with learning disabilities by enabling them to independently participate in the community. Anita and her team are hoping to continue such support by employing contracted staff with possible waking watch positions available, as well as bank staff to expand its internal agency.

Other companies with a stall at the fair include HomeCare Mellor and Vision for Education. Previously, exhibitors have described Preston Jobs Fair to be “well organised” and “a great success” with “high attendance and plenty of space”.

PrestonLondonLancashireSouthamptonChorley