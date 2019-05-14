Preston is on the up, but how can we make the city even better?

Key actors who have a stake in Preston’s future will gather to discuss how to boost the city’s standing.

Top brass from a think tank will visit Preston to talk about how to build on the strengths and opportunities the city already offers.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of the national Centre for Cities will be presenting, followed by a panel discussion and opportunity for questions and networking.

The event is being organised by Preston Partnership’s, ‘Preston, Looking in’.

Director of Preston Partnership (CIC) and executive chairman of Harrison Drury Solicitors, John Chesworth said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Andrew Carter back to Preston.

“It will be a great opportunity to hear an analysis of Preston from a national perspective, to better understand how we can look to build on the strengths and opportunities the city already offers.

“I believe Preston Partnership is going to play an important role in the city and am pleased to see that membership has steadily increased since our launch event in March.

“We hope to welcome new members at this event and continue the dialogue about the future success of the city.”

The event takes place at the Preston Marriott Hotel on Thursday, June 6 between 8am and 10am.

Preston Partnership, established as a Community Interest Company in 2018, was created to have “collaborative dialogue” between the public, private and third sectors and actively engage in the development and future potential of Preston.