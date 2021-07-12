Preston Indian takeaway raided by Immigration Enforcement officers

The Cinnamon Spice takeaway in Water Lane, Preston was raided by Immigration Enforcment officers on Friday evening (July 9). Pic: Google

Cinnamon Spice in Water Lane was paid an unannounced visit by an Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE) team on Friday evening (July 9).

The raid was in response to reports that illegal migrants were allegedly working at the takeaway.

What is ICE?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ICE teams, formerly part of the defunct UK Border Force, investigate compliance with immigration laws and carry out enforcement, including tracking down illegal migrants and targeting companies employing workers illegally.

What happened?

At around 7pm on Friday, the ICE team entered the Cinnamon Spice takeaway with a warrant and began searching the premises and interviewing staff members.

It is not clear at this stage whether anyone has been taking into custody, but management at the takeaway has denied employing workers illegally.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said the raid had been based on "false accusations" and the ICE team had "found nothing" during its investigation.

The raid, which happened on a busy Friday night, led to dozens of takeaway orders not being delivered as staff were detained and questioned.

Cinnamon Spice management said: "Last night a lot of customers orders were not fulfilled and we are deeply sorry.

"A false accusation had been made on us and immigration came to check up but found nothing.

"The claim was false and was done out of jealousy and hate. People will always hate when you are doing well and that is what happened last night.

"This has happened many times, but jealousy and hate will never get you anywhere.

"We are thankful for our loyal customers and their understanding of our situation.

"Immigration were just doing their job to keep everyone safe and thus it had disrupted orders but please contact the shop and we will make it right."

In its statement, the takeaway also appeared to admit that staff were not always vetted to make sure they are eligible to work in the UK.

It added: "We have many employees coming in and out and as a busy takeout we are unable to check all the documents for all our staff as they start as soon as possible, as staff is always needed and we need to serve our customers.

"Packing and phoning is where majority of the new staff come in as our takeout is very busy and need people to be there on time as soon as possible.

"To those who gave the false information, good try but you failed again."

The Home Office, which oversees Immigration Enforcement, has been approached for comment.