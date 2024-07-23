Preston Indian restaurant and former takeaway of the year winner closes
Amonbagh in Sharoe Green Lane ceased trading with immediate effect on Sunday.
Owner Shahidur ‘Sid’ Rahman said he was left with ‘no option but to close’ due to ‘complications’ with the lease and the ‘current global business climate’.
The 43-year-old said a decision was made to not renew the lease but Sid said he hopes to open a new restaurant and takeaway elsewhere in the city in the future.
Amonbagh was voted Takeaway of the Year by Lancashire Post’s readers in 2019 and boasted 5 stars after receiving 233 favourable reviews on Google.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, Mr Rahman said: “Regretfully, I must inform you that Amonbagh has cease trading.
“This decision has been taken predominantly due to complications in our lease which is coming to an end.
“We will keep our loyal customer's updated soon on our next venture and it's location.
“On behalf of Amonbagh team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued loyalty in choosing us as your takeaway for the many years.
“Without your support, our success would not have been possible but under the current global business climate, we have been left with no option but to close and cease trading.
“Thank you once again for the loyal and continuous support you have shown us over the years we have been trading.
“Yours sincerely, Sid and team Amonbagh.”
