Preston healthcare business Issa Group launch new vitamins range stocked in Harrods Pharmacy

Preston healthcare business Issa Group has secured a deal with the Harrods Pharmacy to stock its range of health vitamins.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

The new Diso vitamins are supplied in reusable tins, which can be refilled, and priced between £9 and £11. The vitamins to be taken as oral strips, dissolve on the tongue to give fast, ‘high-impact’ nutrition. The 10-product range includes collagen, probiotic and multi-vitamins. There are also products to promote better sleep, skin benefits and boost energy levels.

Harrods is the first physical retailer to stock the Issa brother’s vitamin brand with the products also available via the business’s online shop and major online retailers.

Diso on sale at Harrods Pharmacy.Diso on sale at Harrods Pharmacy.
Commercial director of Issa Group, Javid Patel has built a career through the third-generation family business’s work in specialist pharmacy medications, intelligent medication management, elderly care and community healthcare centres. The family’s first pharmacy was opened within a health centre in 2009 and the business has experienced rapid growth ever since.

Mr Patel said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce this deal with the Harrods Pharmacy. To have the product in such a prestigious, well-known store so early in our journey is a fantastic achievement for all involved in developing and manufacturing the brand.

“The vitamins market is growing rapidly as more people become increasingly health and nutrition conscious – with a particular focus on boosting the immune system, following the Covid-19 pandemic. We have come up with the Diso range to enable even more people to take advantage of the benefits of vitamins. They can be taken on to go, with no water required and no swallowing required, and absorption is fast and effective.”

