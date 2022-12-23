News you can trust since 1886
Preston hair and beauty salon is a FIVE time winner of prestigious industry awards

A Preston salon has swept the board with five top industry gongs – all while recovering from the pandemic and dealing with the cost of living crisis.

By Catherine Musgrove
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Flame Urban Spa in Garstang Road has won:

- Hair Salon of The Year (The British Hair and Beauty Awards)

- NW Beauty Salon of the Year (Hair and Beauty Awards)

Staff from Urban Flame Spa are celebrating after winning five awards in 2022
- Hair Salon of the Year (The English Hair and Beauty Awards)

- Best Salon Team (Salon Awards)

- Beauty Salon of the Year (Great British Hair and Beauty Awards)

"There’s been a lot going on”, said owner Nicola Dickinson. “It’s been nice”.

"It’s been a tough period, with all of the bills going up for us, but the awards make you feel good.

"We’ve had loads of new clients following us, and that keeps us going.

"It’s been nice for the girls, showing them that they’re doing well.”

20th anniversary

Flame Urban Spa in Preston has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from 118 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 490800 for info
Nicola and the majority of the staff have been with the business since it launched in March 2003, with Nicola taking ownership three-and-a-half years ago.

She said: “We’ve worked a lot together and people like the way we all interact and bounce off one another.

"There’s no corporate atmosphere here, we’re not driven by sales targets.”

Adversity

But it’s not been an easy few years, with Covid taking it’s toll on the beauty industry, and costs rocketing.

Nicola said: “Cancellations because of Covid are still a big thing.

"You can get up thinking you’ve got a full diary and then get 10 cancellations.

"We’re working in close proximity with clients too, so when the staff have been ill, you have to make rearrangements for then.”

Nicola said that the cost of living crisis has also changed the way people make appointments.

"People are having their hair done every nine to 10 weeks instead of every six, and we’re not doing as many lashes or up-do’s.

"We’re stuck in a funny position because even though all of our bills are going up and the mortgage has cost us thousands extra in the last few months, there’s only so much customers will pay.”