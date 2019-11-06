Preston Guild Hall to host first event since shock closure

Preston Guild Hall will host its first event since its shock closure earlier this year.

The city council has confirmed that next year’s Lancashire Business Expo will take place at the entertainment venue.

It comes after the Shout Network, which is behind the business exhibition, announced the annual event would be taking place at Preston Guild Hall on April 3, 2020.

A spokesman from Preston City Council (PCC) has since said: “We can confirm it has been agreed that Shout Network will use the Guild Hall for its Business Expo in April 2020.”

The spokesman went on to say that the city authority had some “exciting news” to be revealed in 2020 regarding the Guild Hall.

“Officers are working tirelessly behind the scenes to achieve a positive and sustainable solution for Preston Guild Hall,” said the spokesman.

“We are not in a position to provide any updates or further information as it is currently commercially sensitive.

“We look forward to sharing exciting news in 2020.”