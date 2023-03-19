News you can trust since 1886
Preston food hygiene ratings: What 9 of your favourite eating establishments scored in the most recent inspections

The Food Standards Agency has been busy rating Preston’s eateries and we’ve looked at what nine of your local eateries received in their February inspections.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Nine Preston eateries faced inspection throughout February and we’ve ranked their most recent ratings from the rating of two stars, meaning improvements are necessary, to three, which means that the business was found to be generally satisfactory.

Four means that the business was found to be generally good and five means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Pizza City a takeaway at 100 Friargate, Preston has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the score after assessment on February 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Preston's 192 takeaways with ratings, 126 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

1. Pizza City - 2 star rating

Pizza City a takeaway at 100 Friargate, Preston has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the score after assessment on February 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Preston's 192 takeaways with ratings, 126 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Photo: Google Maps

Red Bean, a restaurant at 47 Bray Street, Preston was given a score of three on February 10.

2. Red Bean: Three star rating

Red Bean, a restaurant at 47 Bray Street, Preston was given a score of three on February 10. Photo: Google Maps

A Longridge pub has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The Alston Pub & Dining at Inglewhite Road, Preston was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. The Alston Pub & Dining

A Longridge pub has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The Alston Pub & Dining at Inglewhite Road, Preston was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps

Thai Royal at 81 Friargate, Preston; rated on February 1. The Thai noodle bar takeaway received a three-star rating.

4. Thai Royal: 3 star rating

Thai Royal at 81 Friargate, Preston; rated on February 1. The Thai noodle bar takeaway received a three-star rating. Photo: Google Maps

