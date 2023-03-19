Preston food hygiene ratings: What 9 of your favourite eating establishments scored in the most recent inspections
The Food Standards Agency has been busy rating Preston’s eateries and we’ve looked at what nine of your local eateries received in their February inspections.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
Nine Preston eateries faced inspection throughout February and we’ve ranked their most recent ratings from the rating of two stars, meaning improvements are necessary, to three, which means that the business was found to be generally satisfactory.
Four means that the business was found to be generally good and five means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.