The Food Standards Agency has been busy rating Preston’s eateries and we’ve looked at what nine of your local eateries received in their February inspections.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Nine Preston eateries faced inspection throughout February and we’ve ranked their most recent ratings from the rating of two stars, meaning improvements are necessary, to three, which means that the business was found to be generally satisfactory.

Four means that the business was found to be generally good and five means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1 . Pizza City - 2 star rating Pizza City a takeaway at 100 Friargate, Preston has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the score after assessment on February 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Preston's 192 takeaways with ratings, 126 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

2 . Red Bean: Three star rating Red Bean, a restaurant at 47 Bray Street, Preston was given a score of three on February 10.

3 . The Alston Pub & Dining A Longridge pub has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The Alston Pub & Dining at Inglewhite Road, Preston was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4 . Thai Royal: 3 star rating Thai Royal at 81 Friargate, Preston; rated on February 1. The Thai noodle bar takeaway received a three-star rating.