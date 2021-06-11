Preston florists grow support for local blooms ahead of national flower week

Preston-based florist, Peter H Smith Ltd is preparing by supporting and stocking as many British products as they can get their hands on.

The wholesale florist, based in Ashton-on-Ribble is now owned by Nick and Diane Smith, but has been a statement trader for more than eight decades.

In this time, the family-owned business has expanded from local growers and now supplies flowers for florists and supermarkets across the North of England.

Nick Smith of Peter H Smith promoting British Flower week, with Sales Manager Mark Shaw, left

Nick’s flowers have played an important part in supporting local businesses in a time which has been tough for many.

And with British flower week commencing on Monday, June 14, Nick has sourced more than 15 different varieties of British-grown flowers which he will be promoting to his clients.

Nick said: “It’s important to let people know there are British flowers out there that are available to buy.

“Industries in this country are important and we have to support our own. We used to grow flowers and now we are keen to make sure these local industries thrive.

The florist will be offering 15 types of British-grown flowers this week

“We supply British grown flowers to major supermarkets, and convenience stores as well as local florists, so a lot of people may not realise that the flowers they’ve picked up on their weekly shop have been grown potentially just down the road.”

The British Flower week will run from June 14 to 20 and was first founded in 2013 by the New Covent Garden Market, which aims to promote British-grown flowers, florists and growers to the rest of the world.

And it will host different virtual events and workshops throughout the week in a bid to raise awareness about which flowers are in season and encourage the public to ‘buy Birtish’.

Find out more information at its website peterhsmith.com.