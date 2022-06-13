Lee Chambers, the Preston-based business psychologist has won in the category Men for Gender Balance at the WeAreTheCity Rising Star Awards.

The award, which recognises men who are male allies and support the female pipeline, is one of the only National awards that recognises men who work and advocate in this field.

The Rising Star Awards are now in their eighth year and celebrate 100 women who are the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow, across 20 different industries.

Lee Chambers who has won a national award for his work on gender inclusivity

Lee said of the win: “This is something of an emotional moment on my journey, being recognised alongside an amazing group of fellow winners. I’m passionate and energised by the work that I do, tackling inequity and fostering allyship in other men.

"Rarely do I get a chance to stop and celebrate the small wins, as there is so far to go, and yet knowing I’m part of an esteemed group will give me the encouragement and support to keep making an impact. Together, we will rise.”

The awards were entered by over 1,300 individuals and were judged by a panel of 40 independent judges. More than 35,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries.