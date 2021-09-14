Preston council slams 'untrue' social post about virus outbreak at pub

The social post, shared to the Social Distancing Enforcement England Facebook Facebook page, claimed that the council had ordered the Sun Hotel, on Friargate, to close.

The statement went on to allege that an outbreak of 'Loravirus' had caused several customers to complain about feeling unwell last week after watching a football game at the venue.

It added that the owner had confirmed a full investigation was underway to 'discover the cause'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the council has since spoken out, saying that the post was 'completely untrue'.

A Twitter post said: "We have been made aware of this post on Facebook today which is completely untrue and potentially damaging to the business in Preston.

"The post has been reported."