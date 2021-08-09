Preston Costa Coffee reopens after closure due to staff coming in contact with Covid-19

Customers looked confused outside the coffee shop on Saturday, August 7, to find it had been closed, with customers signposted to its St George's centre branch.

Lights were off and the shutters had been pulled down outside the popular cafe towards the top of Fishergate, the main shopping high street in Preston.

A message on the shutters read: "Due to an operational issue, the store is unable to trade. Your nearest Costa is in St George's shopping centre.

The popular cafe, on Preston Fishergate was closed after staff came in contact with Covid-19

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

The Post now understands that the closure was due to staff being told to isolate after coming in contact with positive cases of Covid-19.

The store had to be closed and deep cleaned in line with the company policy, as the staff members affected were told to isolate for 10 days, and has now reopened.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “Our Costa Coffee store at Fishergate, Preston was closed due to positive cases of COVID-19 relating to the store.

Customers were greeted to this message over the weekend

"In line with our policy, the store was closed for a deep clean and those team members impacted are now self-isolating.

"We’re pleased to say that the store has re-opened today, August 9.

"We apologise for any inconvenience the temporary closure may have caused our customers and we wish our team members a speedy recovery.”