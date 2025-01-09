Preston construction company to partner Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston building company Conlon Construction Ltd is beginning a year of fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, having chosen the charity as its 2025 charity partner.

Staff at the Bamber Bridge-based firm, which was involved in building Rosemere Cancer Centre almost 30 years ago, are hoping to raise around £10,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation projects over the coming months by taking on various sponsored activities.

The company’s MD Guy Parker said: “Conlon Construction has a longstanding link with the cancer centre. We have been closely involved in its development and growth and, like many families, have also called upon its excellent service, which is so well supported by Rosemere Cancer Foundation.”

Almost a decade ago, a team of nine company employees raised more than £5,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by cycling the 170 mile coast-to-coast Way of the Roses route from Morecambe to Bridlington. A trio of staff completed the Preston 10k in 2023 to raise funds for the charity and continuing the theme of physical challenges, there will be a Conlon team tackling the ultimate military obstacle course in Born Survivor 2025. A summer golf event is also planned as part of a calendar of activities across all sites.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Sue Swire (first left) is welcomed to Conlon Construction by chairman Michael Conlon (fifth left) and a team of office-based staff representing the company’s various departments as the firm begins its year of fundraising for the charity

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have Conlon Construction on board this year supported by their supply chain. We have a plethora of really exciting projects in the pipeline that I know Conlon staff can help us bring to fruition.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk