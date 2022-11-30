Cotton Court Business Centre says that this year more than ever they are reaching out for help to ensure that all of the young people receiving Barnardo’s support in Lancashire have gifts to open this Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “Each year the generosity of the community has been overwhelming, and the aim for the 10th year is to be the biggest and best one yet!”

There are two ways that people can get involved; either by dropping a gift off at Cotton Court or at one of the appeal partner’s sites, or by making a cash donation.

Cotton Court Business Centre has launches its 10th gift aid appeal for Barnardo's Lancashire. Pictured: a previous year.

This year Cotton Court has teamed up with VibePay and Bar Pintxos to ensure that every penny donated goes to the gift appeal, so that Barnardo’s Lancashire Services staff can purchase gifts or gift vouchers for all of the young people they look after, in time for Christmas.

The VibePay link for donations is here, and to say a list of suggested donations for all age groups, including the often overlooked young adults, click here.

Debbie Nolan-Plunkett, assistant director at Barnardo’s, said: “Huge thanks to Cotton Court and their supporters for 10 fabulous years of changing children and young people’s lives at Christmas.

“There has never been a greater need to support children, young people and families reeling from the cost-of-living crisis and overwhelmed by what should be such a happy time.

Another past year's collection for Barnardo's

“Every single gift brings a ray of happiness to a child or young person and ensures that they feel cared for and remembered at a time when they may be missing out on a family Christmas due to being estranged from their families or where families just can’t afford the cost of Christmas.”

Gift appeal supporter Lester Short, from Lester Developments, commented: “Every year I get involved with the Cotton Cout Gift Appeal in aid of Barnardo’s, it’s always important remember the true spirit of Christmas and do something for those less fortunate at this time of year.”

