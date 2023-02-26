The popular Preston market trader is celebrating 40 years in business.

Adrian Livesey, owner of Livesey’s Butchers, is a well-known favourite with his customers. The stall not only offers high quality, locally sourced meats, but offers a wealth of knowledge about his products, along with a friendly chat.

Adrian began his career as an apprentice butcher when at the age of 15 his father told him that he had two weeks to find a job. Adrian went on to open his own successful business in Chorley on 21 February 1983, moving to Preston Markets in 2002.

Preston mayor Neil Darby at Livesey's Butchers, which butcher Adrian Livesey has run now for 40 years

Livesey's is now a family business which Adrian runs along with his son, Sam. They have been working together successfully for many years.

Adrian said: “I left school with little in the way of qualifications and had my heart set on being a professional footballer. My father scuppered those plans and said that I had to get a job within two weeks, or I was out of the house. Fortunately, after a brief chat, the local butcher took me on as his apprentice and 54 years later, here I am.

“I remember starting my apprenticeship like it was yesterday, it was the week Neil Armstrong walked on the moon in 1969. I really didn't enjoy butchery at first, but I was inspired by my boss at the time. He was a hard worker who had achieved a lot at quite a young age. He spurred me on and before I knew it, I really started to enjoy it.

“I’m very lucky to have a close and loving family. My children and grandchildren mean the world to me and I’m happy that I can work closely with them. I enjoy being part of Preston Markets too, I only wish that I had moved here sooner. It opened many opportunities for my business, I provide the meat for many city centre restaurants and have lots of lovely, regular customers.

Adrian Livesey, who started his career as a butcher in 1969 on the same week as Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, has now clocked up 40 years as the owner of Livesey's Butchers, based on Preston market

“One of the highlights of my career was meeting with royalty when the Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Preston Markets in September 2022. They were absolutely delightful to speak to.”

Adrian’s family organised a surprise celebration in Preston Market Hall. With messages from customers, past employees, long time suppliers and a poem written by a customer and friend.

Adrian was also visited by the Mayor of Preston, Councillor Neil Darby who presented him with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the people of Preston, to say thank you for his hard work and dedication over the past four decades.

Councillor Neil Darby, Mayor of Preston, said: “It is wonderful to see a local business thrive for so long.

“Preston Markets creates the perfect opportunity for a small, hardworking family enterprise like Livesey's, to succeed.