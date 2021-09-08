Preston business to sponsor darts legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor in all-star event

The Grimsargh-based firm which supplies sheet piling to construction sites UK-wide and also has sister comp[any Excavation Support, Solutions, will see its logo on the shirt worn by the winner of 16 World Championships.

The firm already sponsors teenage darts talent Keane Barry, but will now support Phil Taylor in the World Seniors Darts Championships next February at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet by the Thames. Familiar faces taking to the oche include, Kevin Painter, Roland Scholten, John Part, Terry Jenkins, Dennis Priestley, Keith Deller and Peter Manley.

The firm said that darts was a sport of huge appeal to many in the construction sector, which is why Sheet Piling UK’ is supporting players.

Speaking on Facebook about his sponsorship deal with Sheet Piling UK, Phil Taylor said: “Delighted to have signed a sponsorship agreement with Sheet Piling UK Limited- www.sheetpilinguk.com A big thank you for backing the return of ‘The Power’.”

Sheet Piling UK’s managing director, Andrew Cotton, said: “We are thrilled to be able to help Phil Taylor make his return to the darting stage, pursuing more glories to add to his illustrious career record. His phenomenal record of achievement will probably never be surpassed and it is an honour for us to be associated with such a legend.

“Sheet Piling UK was founded in 1996, the year that Phil Taylor beat Dennis Priestley in the PDC World Championship and also won the UK Matchplay tournament.