Preston business based in one of the city's tallest buildings has appointed a new woman chief

An outsourcing specialist which has offices in one of Preston's landmark buildings has got a new chief executive.
NCO Holdings has appointed Sonya Bilsborough as its CEO for NCO Europe Ltd, which has its offices in New City House, next to the Holiday Inn off Ringway.
Sonya has served as the firm’s chief operating officer since the management buy-out in January 2019.
Nick Ford, who had previously served as both CEO and chairman will continue to serve as chairman of the financial and customer care outsourcing specialist.
He said: “Over the past three years, despite the significant challenges we’ve all seen, NCO has achieved exponential growth helping to create new jobs and secure our future as a leading customer solutions provider.
"Sonya and I have worked closely together for over 20 years and the time is now right for Sonya to assume the role of CEO; which was always part of our MBO strategy.”
Sonya joined NCO in 1999 as a customer service representative before taking up various management and executive positions and being appointed to the board in 2012. The firm employs more than 400 people in Preston.
She said: “I am incredibly excited to assume this new role.
"We have an exceptionally talented team at NCO who continue to innovate our range of services in new and diverse ways unlocking future growth opportunities and I look forward to leading us into the exciting future ahead.”