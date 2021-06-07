Preston-born goalie Sam Johnstone grabs shares in new app

Sam Johnstone, right, with app founder Tim Mullock

Preston-born Johnstone was one of the first users of the app, having been asked to beta-test it during the full refurbishment and extension of his family home in Altrincham.

He was so impressed by the experience he has now become a shareholder in the Chorley-based company, which is aiming to transform relationships between trades and customers.

Launched in April by a Lancashire-based tech start-up, the Kiistone app allows tradespeople and customers to agree job specifications and budgets ahead of work commencing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Payment is then taken and held independently, by the largest Escrow provider in Europe.

Monies are then diverted to the tradesperson in stages, based on the successful completion of the works specified in agreement with the customer, thus providing greater control and accountability to both parties.

Sam said: “When we were planning a major refurbishment of our family home, including a fully-fitted extension, all new bathrooms and driveway, I was offered a chance to road test the app by the project manager.

“It seemed like a really good idea, so I was happy to give it a go.

"I don’t know anything about building works, but having the project broken down into stages helped me feel in control of the progress and my budget.

“It ended up being a great experience and I feel confident it will be able to help others too, which is why I’m really pleased to have come on board with the company as a shareholder.

"Not only do I think it’s a great app, but it’s something I believe will really help change the way things are done for the better, both for trades and for the general public.”