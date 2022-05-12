West Yorkshire headquartered print organisation Hague Group has acquired PSL Print Management Ltd which is based at the Red Scar Business Park.

The deal takes the turnover of the enlarged Hague Group up to £50m, and makes it one of the largest privately owned Print Specialist Groups in the UK.

The firm said that PSL had built an outstanding reputation supplying organisations across many industry sectors, including finance, retail, construction and automotive.

The joint Managing Directors of PSL Print Management, Brian Eyre and Jim Gilliland, pictured in 2001 in the company's warehouse in Preston

Public sector bodies include the NHS, police forces, and local government authorities, many of whom utilise PSL’s hybrid mail offering.

PSL was founded in 1987 as Print Search Lancashire specialising in printing paper forms for organisations and grew its offering to design, print storage and distribution and promotional items nationwide. In 2001 it rebranded to reflect its new operations as PSL Print Management and a year later moved into a larger 40,000sq ft warehouse. In 2013 it launched a direct mail department.

In 2019 it posted a record turnover of £28m after significant growth across many industry sectors including; NHS, Automotive, Police, Leisure, Construction, Councils and Education . It has a staff of 55 and operates throughout Europe.

PSL Print Management offers a range of services, one of which is producing forms for local authorities and other public sector organisation

Hague Group Managing Director Graham Wain said: “I am delighted to welcome PSL’s team to the Hague Group, we have known the directors for many years and have been impressed by PSL’s growth through innovation and the provision of exceptional services.

“The integration of our complementary businesses supports our overall strategy and ambition to become the best in the market, providing high quality solutions offering excellent value.”

PSL managing director Jim Gilliland said: “This is an exciting new chapter for PSL and Hague, where both successful businesses have joined together to provide an even stronger offering.

“Our team are looking forward to working together with Hague and continuing to provide innovative products and the service levels our customers have come to expect over the last 35 years.”

All the current management, sales, administration and warehouse teams will remain in place at PSL.