Preston-based North West law firm Napthens refreshes brand and launches new website

Napthens has unveiled a new website and refreshed branding to reflect its status as a forward-thinking and expanding law firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napthens has unveiled a new website and refreshed branding to reflect its status as a forward-thinking and expanding law firm.

The firm, which has grown into having 25 partners and almost 300 staff across offices in Preston, Liverpool, Blackburn, Kendal, Lytham and Southport, described its new image as reflecting its personality, values, unique identity and progressive approach to business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Wong, marketing and business development director at Napthens, said: “Our new public face personifies and celebrates everything that we do in law and what makes Napthens an excellent place to work where people can thrive and shine.

Catherine Wong, marketing and business development director at Napthens

“The brand refresh shows how we’re approachable and authentic people dedicated to delivering clear and simple legal advice, tailored to the specific needs of our valued clients.

“Our new website reflects our personality, provides us with a unique identity and aligns with our growth objectives, while validating our hard-earned status as leading legal practitioners in the north west legal market and region.”

Designed by the firm’s in-house team, the website is easy to navigate and user-friendly, providing enhanced functionality and essential information on the firm and its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a full-service law firm, Napthens provides strategic advice to clients in specialisms including corporate, commercial, commercial property, litigation, employment law, HR, licensing, health and safety, wills, family, rural, residential conveyancing and wealth management.