Preston-based builder Conlon Construction and architect Cassidy + Ashton completes historic Manchester School of Art transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire contractor has completed an extensive refurbishment of the iconic grade II listed Grosvenor West Building, home to Manchester Metropolitan University’s renowned Manchester School of Art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston-based Conlon Construction spearheaded the build project, collaborating with architect Cassidy + Ashton to renovate the 143-year-old building, located on Manchester’s Oxford Road.

Operating for more than 50 years, Conlon Construction has delivered the extensive overhaul, preserving the 46,000 sq ft historic building for future generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment involved fabric repairs to the exterior brick and stonework, roof and rooflights, as well as the addition of secondary glazing to improve insulation.

Conlon Construction and Cassidy + Ashton planned and executed the refurbishment over a four-year period

Works also included enhancing accessibility and inclusivity, upgrading and replacing internal heating and lighting systems, and maintaining, enhancing and reintroducing the original heritage assets.

Acting as lead architect and heritage architect, Cassidy + Ashton executed the Manchester School of Art scheme. With offices in Preston, Chester and Mold, the architects designed an inspiring environment that fosters creativity and positivity for current and future students.

The project forms part of an ongoing programme of works by the Manchester Metropolitan University aimed at enhancing the campus. In addition to refurbishing several existing facilities, the programme involves replacing outdated properties with newly constructed buildings as well as creating a new and improved external landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work was guided by sustainable regeneration principles, as care was taken to use existing materials whenever possible. As well as the heritage doors found throughout the building, this included the materials used in reroofing, with 60 per cent of slates procured second-hand.

Exterior of the Manchester School of Art

The addition of low-energy lighting throughout the building and installing second glazing internally for both aesthetic and energy-efficiency purposes further underscored all parties’ commitment to using greener alternatives where feasible.

The project also championed a local social value legacy, with apprentices contributing 248 weeks of work as part of their training, and a strong representation of North West-based suppliers, 43% of whom are located within 30 miles of the university, and 92% within 60 miles.

Professor Martyn Evans, Faculty Pro Vice Chancellor of arts and humanities, said: “The redevelopment of Grosvenor West, following a two-year renovation, has transformed this historic building—the original home of the School of Art, where renowned artist L.S. Lowry once studied. Now reopened to colleagues and students, it stands as a testament to our rich artistic heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investment in state-of-the-art facilities, combined with the restoration of iconic spaces like Grosvenor West, reaffirms our commitment to inspiring the next generation of artists, makers, and innovators.”

Grosvenor West Building first emerged as a masterpiece crafted by the visionary architect George Tunstal Redmayne. Its splendour expanded in 1898 with a rear extension, elegantly designed by the renowned Joseph Gibbons Sankey. Nestled within lies the esteemed Manchester School of Art, a bastion of creativity and innovation, tracing its roots as the UK's second-oldest art school.

Selected for their proven expertise in delivering quality education schemes, coupled with past experience collaborating with Manchester Metropolitan University, Conlon Construction and Cassidy + Ashton meticulously planned and executed the refurbishment over a four-year period.

Conlon Construction’s commercial director, Darren Lee, said: “It has been an honour to contribute to yet another outstanding project for Manchester Metropolitan University. The Manchester School of Art, and notably the iconic Grosvenor West Building, stands as a beacon of excellence with a rich heritage and esteemed reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a robust portfolio spanning preschools to universities, we have continuously demonstrated our commitment to advancing education infrastructure. Moreover, our unwavering dedication to sustainable practices ensured meticulous management of carbon emissions, guaranteeing the building's ongoing operational efficiency. The Grosvenor West Building is not just a structure; it's a testament to our dedication to shaping a brighter future for generations to come, both within the student community and beyond.”

Simon Barlow, associate architect at Cassidy + Ashton, said: “We are proud to have tirelessly worked over the past four years on this important project in conjunction with a vast team of dedicated and talented people. These include Manchester Metropolitan University’s estates team, its faculty of art and its design team, as well as Conlon Construction and numerous sub-contractors and specialist tradespeople, who have collectively played their part in protecting and preserving this historical asset.

“The Grosvenor West Building project continues to build Cassidy + Ashton’s positive understanding and approach to Higher Education clients, their faculties and building users to provide high quality education spaces for today and future generations.”